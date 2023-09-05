DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study found that an overwhelming majority of workers in the U.S. prefer a more flexible work schedule, whether it be a four-day workweek with longer hours or the option for remote work.
A vast majority of those in favor of a four-day workweek among all generations would even sacrifice something to make it happen, according to a study from Bankrate that used data from YouGov.
The study said that working-class people know what they want, and it’s up to employers to make the next move.
Workers want a four-day workweek
Among full-time workers, 81% were in favor of a four-day workweek, and of those, 89% were willing to make a sacrifice to get the four-day workweek.
This is what the study found people were willing to sacrifice for a four-day workweek:
- 54% were willing to work longer hours
- 37% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies
- 27% were willing to give up remote work
- 23% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings
- At least 10% were willing to take a pay cut, step back in their career, have a longer commute, work a less desirable job or have fewer vacation days
Workers don’t always want to be in the office
According to the study, only 10% of workers opposed a hybrid work schedule. Twenty-three percent said they neither support nor oppose it, but 68% preferred hybrid work over fully in-office work.
About three out of four supporters would make sacrifices for it, even if it meant working just one day remotely.
These are the sacrifices they were willing to make:
- 37% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies
- 28% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings
- 19% were willing to work a less desirable job
- 18% were willing to have fewer vacation days
- 16% were willing to have a longer commute
- At least 10% were willing to take a pay cut or a step back in their career
Workers prefer remote schedules over being in the office
The study found that 64% of workers would rather work from home than in the office. Only 14% opposed fully remote work, and 22% had no preference.
And again, 78% of workers who want a remote schedule would make sacrifices to stay out of the office.
These are the sacrifices they were willing to make:
- 42% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies
- 35% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings
- 28% were willing to work a less desirable job
- 23% were willing to have fewer vacation days
- 18% were willing to take a step back in their career
- 15% were willing to take a pay cut
The study found that these kinds of flexible work schedules were preferred by the vast majority of workers in all generations, including 93% of Generation Z, 91% of millennials, 87% of Generation X and 87% of baby boomers.