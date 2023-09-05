DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study found that an overwhelming majority of workers in the U.S. prefer a more flexible work schedule, whether it be a four-day workweek with longer hours or the option for remote work.

A vast majority of those in favor of a four-day workweek among all generations would even sacrifice something to make it happen, according to a study from Bankrate that used data from YouGov.

The study said that working-class people know what they want, and it’s up to employers to make the next move.

Workers want a four-day workweek

Among full-time workers, 81% were in favor of a four-day workweek, and of those, 89% were willing to make a sacrifice to get the four-day workweek.

This is what the study found people were willing to sacrifice for a four-day workweek:

54% were willing to work longer hours

37% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies

27% were willing to give up remote work

23% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings

At least 10% were willing to take a pay cut, step back in their career, have a longer commute, work a less desirable job or have fewer vacation days

Workers don’t always want to be in the office

According to the study, only 10% of workers opposed a hybrid work schedule. Twenty-three percent said they neither support nor oppose it, but 68% preferred hybrid work over fully in-office work.

About three out of four supporters would make sacrifices for it, even if it meant working just one day remotely.

These are the sacrifices they were willing to make:

37% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies

28% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings

19% were willing to work a less desirable job

18% were willing to have fewer vacation days

16% were willing to have a longer commute

At least 10% were willing to take a pay cut or a step back in their career

Workers prefer remote schedules over being in the office

The study found that 64% of workers would rather work from home than in the office. Only 14% opposed fully remote work, and 22% had no preference.

And again, 78% of workers who want a remote schedule would make sacrifices to stay out of the office.

These are the sacrifices they were willing to make:

42% were willing to change industries, jobs or companies

35% were willing to work off-peak hours like weekends and evenings

28% were willing to work a less desirable job

23% were willing to have fewer vacation days

18% were willing to take a step back in their career

15% were willing to take a pay cut

The study found that these kinds of flexible work schedules were preferred by the vast majority of workers in all generations, including 93% of Generation Z, 91% of millennials, 87% of Generation X and 87% of baby boomers.