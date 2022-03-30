Since January, 30 Factory Fashion students ages 8-17 have been designing, sewing and fitting looks that will walk down the runway at Denver Fashion Week April 3.

In addition to showing their Factory Fashion look, the students are also using the runway to show how assault among adolescents can be solved with fashion.

Factory Fashion is a sewing and design school inside Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace

Its Denver Fashion Week program offers 30 students ages 8-17 the opportunity to design, sew and show self-created looks on the runway.

Factory Fashion students will show 20 total looks at Denver Fashion Week on Sunday, April 3. Factory Fashion offers all levels of classes youth through adult, including summer camps. More information is available at FactoryFiveFive.com/Fashion.