Students protest against DU’s pioneer logo

DENVER (KDVR) – A group of about 100 people, primarily students joined by several faculty members gathered on the University of Denver’s campus Friday afternoon to protest the school’s logo, which is a pioneer.

Groups of indigenous students claim the logo promotes white supremacy and a bad time in American history, when a group of U.S. militia attacked and killed an estimated 160 women, children and elderly members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

Demonstrators said they want to see the university adopt a logo that doesn’t reflect the violence indigenous people suffered while losing land that belonged to them, including the land where the University of Denver now stands.

Students & faculty at @UofDenver marched down streets around campus to protest the school’s logo, which is a pioneer. Indigenous students tell me they feel it promotes white supremacy and a bad part of history. Crews blocked traffic to make way for the peaceful protesters. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/g1gMwcz2AL — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) September 25, 2020

Students in the peaceful demonstration held signs including those that read, “What you allow is what will continue” and “DU deal with your racism.”

John Cummins, a junior at DU, told FOX31 News that many students are proposing an elk as the new logo and hope the University will consider the proposed change.

“Elk is native to Colorado, it’s in the Rockies and for a lot of warrior tribes they had elk to represent who they were,” said Cummins.

Demonstrators marched through the streets around campus, taking several lanes of traffic as drivers patiently waited for the roads to clear.

University officials said in a statement Friday afternoon, “The University of Denver fully supports our students’ rights to freedom of expression and to protest— a commitment this community has long held as foundational and unwavering. While we have no decisions to announce, the senior administration continues to work with students to address their concerns, while balancing the interests of our entire DU community.”