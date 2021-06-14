Struggling musicians creating customized songs for Father’s Day

Father’s Day greeting cards are so ‘yesterday.’ It’s hard to find a good fit, you can’t personalize them, and they typically get thrown in the garbage as soon as they’re opened.

Enter Songlorious, a company who employs over 120 musicians who will compose and perform a one-of-a-kind song especially for your Dad. Simply specify the genre, mood, song length, voice preference, details for the song and a certified musician will send you a customized song in 4 days-time.

Omayya & Ellen Atout, Founders of Songlorious came up with the idea when a friend requested a song for a wedding. The Atouts launched their business when COVID put all musicians out of work. Now the company has grown to over 120 musicians and counting and has received over 12 thousands song request.