Struggling restaurants hope Christmas day sales will help amid pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — As Chinese Restaurants struggle amid the pandemic, some hope that Christmas Day sales will provide much-need help.

According to a study from Womply, more than half of Chinese Restaurants across the United States closed in 2020.

Fusion City in Denver is hoping to avoid that fate with a boost from customers on Christmas, which is their busiest day of the year.

Fusion City off of 20th street is run by Jie Yu and his parents. They started the business several years ago using his father’s expertise as a chef to create dishes that range from vegan to different types of meat.

Though the restaurant has not closed, it’s still fighting some battles due to Coronavirus concerns.

“I would say probably we lost easily more than half of business,” said Yu. “We’re trying to see if we can make it to next week and then make it next month. That’s what we’re living basically.”

Yu and his family are hoping for a Christmas miracle to make up for some of the lost revenue.

“It’s about being together, it’s not about finding the difference, it’s about finding common ground,” he said.

Indoor dining is currently closed at the restaurant, but it has expanded its takeout and delivery options, here: https://www.fusioncityco.com/