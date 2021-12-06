Strong winds cause damage at Denver holiday market Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw damaging winds on Sunday as a strong cold front pushed through the state. Some of these winds caused extensive damage at the Denver Bazaar holiday marker.

This holiday market was being held at Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center on Sunday. Vendors, tents and merchandise were already set up by the time the cold front pushed through.

The gusts were so strong in Denver that it caused vendor tents and merchandise to blow over. Denver Bazaar ended up canceling the event on Sunday because of the wind.

The damage was estimated to be around $5,000 in physical goods, including tents and merchandise, and $100,000 in potential vendor sales lost because of the cancellation.

Below is a list of the hourly wind gusts in Denver on Sunday. You might notice the change in wind direction and increase in wind from 1-3 p.m.

At 1 p.m. the wind was out of the west, and by 3 p.m., it was coming from the northeast. That shift in wind was the cold front moving through.

One of the strongest gusts recorded for Denver was 46 mph.

The mountains experienced wind gusts that were even stronger on Sunday. Georgetown measured a gust of 85mph.

There are still two weekends left of the Denver Bazaar holiday market if you are looking to support these vendors.