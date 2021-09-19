Strong cold front brings cooler temperatures, mountain snow on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front is pushing through Colorado Sunday night and Monday morning bringing gusty winds, cold temperatures, and precipitation chances.

Scattered rain showers and storms will change over to snow in the central and northern mountains late Sunday evening into the early morning hours on Monday.

The snow level will reach down to 8,000 feet, but only small accumulations under 2 inches are expected. No big travel impacts are expected.

Along with snow, temperatures will be much cooler from this cold front. High temperatures in Denver on Monday will drop to the 70s with a 20% chance for afternoon storms.

There is a Freeze Warning in place Monday night through Tuesday morning in the northern mountains. Temperatures will drop as low as 20 degrees.

Tuesday will stay cool with temperatures returning to the 80s on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be dry and warm.