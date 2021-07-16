Strong, adventurous, and loved to serve: friends, colleagues remember Boulder cop who died hiking

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder police officer is being remembered by friends after falling nearly 200 feet to her death at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Ashley Haarmann was able to signal for help via a satellite phone when she fell, but she died before rescuers arrived.

“She liked to get out there and be one with nature,” said Charlie Vazquez, who was once Haarmann’s boss in Houston.

Vazquez said he recruited Haarmann into becoming a police officer after meeting her during Iron Man training.

“She loved being a police officer, loved helping people and loved putting bad guys in jail,” Vazquez said.

But he said Haarmann always wanted to live near the beautiful Colorado mountains. After serving in the Houston Police Department for 5.5 years, Haarmann applied to the Boulder Police Department, Vazquez said.

“She used to always text me about the cases she would make. She was so proud of being an officer, and she was really good at it,” Vazquez said.

Haarmann was with Boulder for a year and a half.

Haarmann’s best friend, Gina Dubose Oliver, sent this statement to FOX31 and Channel 2 about her beloved friend:

I want to shout from the rooftops what a special person Ashley was. She believed strongly in what she did and was willing to put her life on the line to do it. She was very good at her job and even nicknamed the “hound.” She took so much pride in being an officer and serving the people, but she was so much more than that. She loved adventure and travel. She is a 3x Ironman, has run 3 marathons and countless other events. She was so very strong both physically and mentally. She had a rough upbringing and yet still ended up a person of incredible honesty and integrity. She also had a very soft and loving side. She loved deeper than any person I know and was incredibly loyal to the ones she loved. I am beyond grateful for every single minute I got with her. I will love and miss her every single day until the day I die.”