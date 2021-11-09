Strategies on how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a problem for many as soon as we set our clocks back and shorter, darker days become the norm every fall. For many people setting clocks back, an hour can have seriously negative effects on their mental health.

Less exposure to sunlight’s negative effects include; disrupting circadian rhythms, causing both a drop in serotonin and spike in melatonin which can lead to feelings of drowsiness and depression, and even mood disorders.

SAD is much more prevalent in northern states (like ours) where there is much less natural light exposure in winter. Natural light is proven to helps our mood. A 2017 study showed how hospital admissions for depression, peaked directly after Daylight Savings Time ended.

Dr. Seema Bonney, founder of the Anti-Aging and Longevity Center of Philadelphia, offers strategies to help them fight off SAD and cope with darker days ahead!