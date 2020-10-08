Stranahan’s 5th Annual Cask Thief Festival

Stranahan’s, the pioneering Denver distillery and leading American single malt, will host its fifth annual Cask Thief festival on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday October 11th at Wings Over the Rockies, with four sessions taking place over the two days.

Cask Thief is an annual celebration of rare and unique barrels finishing Stranahan’s single malts. Festival attendees are invited to taste six rare, cask-strength whiskeys never previously released and take a 375ml bottle of their favorites home as a part of Cask Thief: Stolen Sips. This year for the first time ever, guests can purchase up to six Stolen Sips, one of each cask, for $47.99 while supplies last.

In addition to these premium whiskeys, attendees will enjoy culinary delights from Roaming Buffalo BBQ, a cocktail bar with a full menu of Stranahan’s cocktails available for purchase, live music, and more!

WHAT: Stranahan’s Fifth Annual Cask Thief Festival

WHEN: Saturday, October 10th and Sunday October 11th at 1pm and 6pm each day

WHERE: Wings Over the Rockies,7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Additional details available here