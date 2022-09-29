This week, Sept. 26-30, is Stormwater Awareness Week which educates and encourages citizens to keep our stormwater clean and safe.

Jessica Thrasher who is the Director of Education and Outreach at CSU’s Colorado’s Stormwater Center shares her insight on how education, training and research opportunities to maintain and improve the health of lakes, rivers and streams through proper stormwater management.

Some tips on how our state can help safeguard our water’s future include:

Let only rain go down storm drains . Storm sewers drain directly to rivers with no treatment, so avoid dumping oil, pesticides, fertilizers, paints, etc. into them.

. Storm sewers drain directly to rivers with no treatment, so avoid dumping oil, pesticides, fertilizers, paints, etc. into them. Scoop the poop and can litter . Pick up after pets to reduce the transmission of E. coli and other diseases that pollute stormwater, and put all litter where it belongs – in the can.

. Pick up after pets to reduce the transmission of E. coli and other diseases that pollute stormwater, and put all litter where it belongs – in the can.