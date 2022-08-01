DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will stay mostly dry on the Front Range with better chances for rain and more heat Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parts of Northern Colorado will see poor air quality from wildfire smoke Monday evening from fires burning across the western U.S.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s on Tuesday with a 30% chance for afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain heavy rainfall thanks to the monsoonal moisture in play.

Scattered storms chances will continue for the rest of the week in Metro Denver with most chances moving in after noon.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Saturday with cooler 80s Sunday and Monday.