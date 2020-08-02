Storm chances increase Sunday, wind and hail possible

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will start off sunny and dry with temperatures reaching the mid 80s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will move in after 2 p.m. and will slide southeast throughout the afternoon and evening across the mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains.

Storms have potential to turn severe on Sunday afternoon with a marginal risk in place. Hail up to quarter size and 60mph wind gusts are possible within stronger storms that develop.

Scattered storm chances will move in again on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Isolated storms will be possible each afternoon for the rest of the week. High temperatures will return to the 90s again by Friday.