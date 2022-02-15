Stolen $25K dino claw safe and sound back in Colorado

Children watch and react as a Tyrannosaurus T-Rex moves and growls in an inter-active display at Field Station Dinosaurs in Secaucus, N.J., Friday, May 25, 2012. There will be 31 types of life-sized dinosaurs displayed at the Jurassic expedition that opens Saturday, May 26. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen on Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now back in Colorado, having been returned to its owner.

According to Tucson Police, Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.

It was unclear as of Monday whether or not Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.