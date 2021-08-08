Steve Atwater’s number has special meaning to Denver mother of murdered son

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — At Saturday night’s Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, two Broncos fans came to welcome Steve Atwater to the Hall of Fame.

Typically you choose loyalty to a player by their skill or their name or their number, but one Denver Broncos fan’s tie to Atwater is tragically unique.

It’s not just the local tie that calls Charlene Estrada to be an Atwater fan; it’s also the jersey number.

She wears a custom Broncos jersey with the number 27 and her son’s name on the back because she tells us he was murdered by the 27 gang.

“I bring my son to all of our away games,” Estrada said.

While she’s the one who travels to away games, it’s the spirit of her son that will be forever in the stands.