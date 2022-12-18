CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The death of Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss, famous for his role on the Ellen Show, has impacted many people in the entertainment industry.

His suicide has also impacted people in the field of dance, including those here in the Denver area.

Lindsay Light attends Chapman University in Southern California, the very same institution where Boss was trained in dance.

“I was starstruck, I think that’s maybe why,” Light said. “I didn’t want to take a photo with him because I was like, I don’t want to, like, seem like too much of a fan.”

Boss, Light said, had a talent for dance but was a very special and unique instructor of the art.

“He was really all about personalization,” Light said.

Light attended several of his instructional lessons growing up in Colorado.

His style of teaching dance, Light said, was one that favored expression over strict discipline.

“Feeling the music and just being yourself when you dance and so that’s something I’ve always kept with me,” Light said.

Boss’ empathetic method of instruction, Light said, left the impression on her that dance was not exclusive to a perfect student.

“It’s ok that I’m at this training level right now, or it’s ok that I didn’t nail that combo,” Light said.

Boss’ death left Light as shocked as many others across the country.

“Personally, he was really the last person I ever thought this would happen to,” Light said.

The dancer plans to open her own dance studio someday, taking lessons she learned from her instruction under Boss.

The Suicide and Crisis hotline can be reached by dialing 988, and support is available 24 hours, seven days a week.