Jurassic World: The Exhibition is opened at the brand new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center! Come join the one-of-a-kind grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration, featuring breathtaking lifelike dinosaurs found in the beloved Jurassic World franchise and much more.

Additional opportunities include exclusive interviews with exhibition executives and show producers, as well as get your hands on B-Roll footage capturing some of the captivating experiences you’ll find inside.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is an immersive 20,000-square foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Guests will walk through the world famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments.

Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is produced by Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and is currently streaming on Netflix.