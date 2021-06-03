STEM shooting trial: Kendrick Castillo autopsy testimony stirs emotions

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday marked another emotional day in court for the parents of Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old who was killed at the STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting in May 2019.

The prosecution presented more evidence against Devon Erickson. He’s accused of perpetrating the shooting along with another classmate. Much of Thursday’s testimony focused on the autopsy of Kendrick Castillo — leading to an emotional response from the teen’s parents.



Classmate and witness Ethan Kutulas testified that Erickson pointed a gun a students in a classroom and said “nobody f—ing move.” Kutulas said he thought it was a “twisted joke” at first.

Castillo’s parents were in the front row hearing testimony from their son’s classmates. The classmates described Castillo as immediately charging Erickson and pushing him against a wall.

During autopsy testimony, Castillo’s mom was visually emotional and held back tears. At times, she openly wept. She was consoled by her husband. The prosecution and defense have agreed not to show autopsy photos on monitors in the courtroom.

The court also heard from federal and local crime scene investigators, a forensic pathologist, a trauma surgeon and a teacher.

Toward the end of the hearing, jurors submitted questions as they tried to figure out just how far away Castillo may have been from the suspected shooter at the time of the the shooting.

One of the victims and students testified about running through a hallway bleeding from his head. Pictures of Castillo’s blood stained clothes were shown in court, marking another emotional moment for his family.