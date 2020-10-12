Staying Safe with Tech – Here, There and Everywhere

Are you a multi-tasker, list maker and generally wanting to stay organized and safe this fall? David Weissmann, Verizon Tech Expert has a few simple tech devices that can keep you safe at home – or anywhere you need to roam.

If you want to simplify your life, check out Verizon’s Care Smart Watch. You can set up reminders for medication, doctor’s appointments, birthdays and more. Personalized reminders are set up by the caregiver through the Care Smart app. Setting reminders helps you stay focused, connected and easily able to perform tasks while on the go for your active lifestyle like taking medication and checking in with loved ones.

The mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging kills the most common surface bacteria on your phone without using damaging heat, liquid, or chemicals. Four UV-C bulbs sanitize your phone, killing up to 99.99 percent of the most common bacteria on all the hardest to reach surfaces. You can also sanitize other small devices like keys, remote controls and earbuds in just 5 minutes without loud buzzing or fans.

Need to check on mom and dad across town? The Arlo video doorbell provides motion-activated notifications and you can live stream the footage on your phone and tablet. Night vision ensures that you can always see what’s happening, even in low light or the middle of the night. The built-in Smart Siren can be triggered automatically or remotely, depending on your preference. Easy installation to existing doorbell wiring. You can monitor for them and connect quickly.

If you want a 5G-powered phone for as little as $10 a month – check out the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW. Why 5G? Get things done quicker. This phone offers studio-quality photos with its quad-lens camera. A 64 MP main lens captures crystal-clear images in stunning detail even in low light conditions – say if your car breaks down and you need to text a loved one with your location and situation.

