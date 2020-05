Most camps are closed this summer and many parents will be working with their kids at home and are worried that their kids won’t have enough to do.

Dr. Debbie Sorensen, Denver Psychologist and Co-host of Psychologist off the Clock podcast says that might not all be that bad. Dr. Sorensen says boredom can be good for kids. Boredom fosters creativity, self-sufficiency, give them a break from being over-scheduled and can teach them how to tolerate boredom and other emotions.