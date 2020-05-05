Stay-at-home orders expiring, counties not extending

A person with a mask shops at CVS (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis allowed the stay-at-home order for the state to expire at the end of April, but many counties extended it until May 8.

As that date approaches, several of those counties will not extend. Mayor Michael Hancock announced the City and County of Denver will align with the safer-at-home phase beginning May 9.

All counties listed stay-at-home orders expire on May 8 and will begin safer-at-home phase on May 9:

Jefferson County – aligning with State of Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order

Pitkin County – aligning with the State of Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order, with several local amendments

Adams County – aligning with State of Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order

Arapahoe County – aligning with State of Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order

Boulder County – aligning with State of Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order