(Stacker) — In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Particularly in rural pockets, where generation after generation stays close to old family farms or businesses, even someone who moved to the area during childhood is often considered a transplant.

Elsewhere, in major metropolitan centers like New York City, it can feel like no one is originally from there. The constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, Stacker ranked every U.S. state and Washington D.C. based on the percentage of the total population that was born in that state of residence.

Results on this list might surprise some readers. Click through Stacker’s list to see how many of the top 10 spots “the heartland” Midwest captured, and which state has the most loyal natives.

#51. Nevada

– 2019 population: 3,080,156

– Born in state of residence: 839,064 (27.24% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,575,292 (51.14% of population)

– Born in US territory: 55,148 (1.79% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 610,652 (19.83% of population)

Nevada wins the gold for the states with the fewest residents remaining. It is heavily dependent on gaming and tourism, and just over a quarter of its residents can say they were born there. Apparently, what happens in Vegas most likely leaves Vegas.

#50. Florida

– 2019 population: 21,477,737

– Born in state of residence: 7,688,623 (35.8% of population)

– Born in other US state: 8,423,377 (39.22% of population)

– Born in US territory: 839,309 (3.91% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 4,526,428 (21.07% of population)

Florida comes in second place for having the lowest percentage of born and bred residents. However, with the largest percentage of senior citizens of any state, it would most likely dominate any “best place to retire” list. With record numbers of tourists visiting the state, the economy is seemingly unaffected by Florida natives staying or leaving.

#49. Washington D.C.

– 2019 population: 705,749

– Born in state of residence: 262,594 (37.21% of population)

– Born in other US state: 343,198 (48.63% of population)

– Born in US territory: 14,624 (2.07% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 85,333 (12.09% of population)

It should come as no surprise that Washington D.C., the political heart of the country, has such high numbers of transplants living there. Taken as a microcosm of the larger political population, Congress alone brings in 535 congressmen and congresswomen from across the country to live in D.C. Although when it comes to politics, it is better to not be born there: A Washington D.C. native has never become president.

#48. Arizona

– 2019 population: 7,278,717

– Born in state of residence: 2,901,217 (39.86% of population)

– Born in other US state: 3,300,876 (45.35% of population)

– Born in US territory: 100,323 (1.38% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 976,301 (13.41% of population)

Home to the Grand Canyon, Arizona is also home to a majority of people who were not born there. Arizona is among the top states in the country for concentrating solar power.

#47. New Hampshire

– 2019 population: 1,359,711

– Born in state of residence: 552,277 (40.62% of population)

– Born in other US state: 701,910 (51.62% of population)

– Born in US territory: 18,618 (1.37% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 86,906 (6.39% of population)

New Hampshire is one of nine states with no state income tax. In the last several years, more young people have moved into the state than out of it.

#46. Colorado

– 2019 population: 5,758,736

– Born in state of residence: 2,431,490 (42.22% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,678,077 (46.5% of population)

– Born in US territory: 102,280 (1.78% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 546,889 (9.5% of population)

Home to the country’s first commercial cannabis market, Colorado’s population is 42% Centennial State natives and nearly 47% out-of-staters. The state is home to four of the top 10 ranked ski resorts in North America.

#45. Alaska

– 2019 population: 731,545

– Born in state of residence: 313,765 (42.89% of population)

– Born in other US state: 341,249 (46.65% of population)

– Born in US territory: 18,153 (2.48% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 58,378 (7.98% of population)

When someone wants to leave Alaska and head to the continental U.S., they either need a cruise ship, an airplane, or a trip through Canada via road. As difficult or as expensive as it might seem to leave, just over 42% of the population was born here. Known for its oil and fishing exports, another major export of Alaska seems to be its natives.

#44. Wyoming

– 2019 population: 578,759

– Born in state of residence: 249,024 (43.03% of population)

– Born in other US state: 308,069 (53.23% of population)

– Born in US territory: 3,897 (0.67% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 17,769 (3.07% of population)

The major industries of Wyoming are mineral extraction and tourism, and the state is home to a wide diversity of parks and recreational activities for outdoor enthusiasts. Wyoming sets itself apart from other states with similar industries in that roughly half of the land is government-owned.

#43. Delaware

– 2019 population: 973,764

– Born in state of residence: 428,368 (43.99% of population)

– Born in other US state: 428,907 (44.05% of population)

– Born in US territory: 19,219 (1.97% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 97,270 (9.99% of population)

Although Delaware was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, it is far from the first state when it comes to retaining its state natives. Almost 75% of all college graduates in Delaware leave the state to find jobs.

#42. Oregon

– 2019 population: 4,217,737

– Born in state of residence: 1,923,843 (45.61% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,830,937 (43.41% of population)

– Born in US territory: 52,405 (1.24% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 410,552 (9.73% of population)

As one of only five states without a sales tax, Oregon certainly “flies with her own wings.” Most adults who relocate into or out of the state have college degrees.

#41. Idaho

– 2019 population: 1,787,065

– Born in state of residence: 823,414 (46.08% of population)

– Born in other US state: 839,738 (46.99% of population)

– Born in US territory: 20,801 (1.16% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 103,112 (5.77% of population)

Idaho was ranked the fastest-growing state of 2020, largely attributed to the state relying heavily on international trade. Between 2016 and 2021, 46% of the people moving to Idaho came from California.

#40. Washington

– 2019 population: 7,614,893

– Born in state of residence: 3,533,417 (46.4% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,815,331 (36.97% of population)

– Born in US territory: 133,311 (1.75% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 1,132,834 (14.88% of population)

Washington consistently ranks among the best economies in the country, which is not a huge surprise when considering companies like Amazon and Microsoft are based there. Perhaps Washington was too busy giving birth to grunge music to prioritize retaining its state natives.

#39. Maryland

– 2019 population: 6,045,680

– Born in state of residence: 2,864,269 (47.38% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,156,453 (35.67% of population)

– Born in US territory: 95,527 (1.58% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 929,431 (15.37% of population)

United Van Lines’ 44th Annual National Migration Study in 2020 ranked Maryland among the ‘most moved from’ states in the U.S. Of those who left the state, 41% did so for a job while 26% left Maryland to retire.

#38. Vermont

– 2019 population: 623,989

– Born in state of residence: 304,509 (48.8% of population)

– Born in other US state: 283,397 (45.42% of population)

– Born in US territory: 6,709 (1.08% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 29,374 (4.71% of population)

Vermont is the second top producer of maple syrup in North America, and the top producer of maple syrup in the U.S. Two of the state’s most famous residents, ice cream makers Ben and Jerry, were not born there.

#37. Virginia

– 2019 population: 8,535,519

– Born in state of residence: 4,222,276 (49.47% of population)

– Born in other US state: 3,067,908 (35.94% of population)

– Born in US territory: 161,512 (1.89% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 1,083,823 (12.7% of population)

Virginia may be deep on this list of states retaining born and bred residents, but it is the #1 state when it comes to producing U.S. presidents. Eight United States presidents were born in Virginia. Coal is the #1 export in Virginia.

#36. New Jersey

– 2019 population: 8,882,190

– Born in state of residence: 4,570,361 (51.46% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,024,372 (22.79% of population)

– Born in US territory: 212,771 (2.4% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 2,074,686 (23.36% of population)

The Garden State is known for having the highest property taxes in the country. New Jersey boasts strong pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and transportation industries.

#35. Hawaii

– 2019 population: 1,415,872

– Born in state of residence: 740,973 (52.33% of population)

– Born in other US state: 353,713 (24.98% of population)

– Born in US territory: 48,174 (3.4% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 273,012 (19.28% of population)

The majority of Hawaii residents make their living through the state’s tourism and hospitality industries. Some portion of the 25% of residents born in other states can be attributed to the large military presence in Hawaii. Those who leave may do so in part because of the high cost of living: To live comfortably in Honolulu, on the south shore of Oahu, residents on average would need to make at least $120,000 annually.

#34. Montana

– 2019 population: 1,068,778

– Born in state of residence: 571,138 (53.44% of population)

– Born in other US state: 462,848 (43.31% of population)

– Born in US territory: 9,724 (0.91% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 25,068 (2.35% of population)

Montana, affectionately known as “Big Sky Country,” relies on agriculture and tourism to keep the economy booming. The state ranks among the largest honey-producers in the country.

#33. Connecticut

– 2019 population: 3,565,287

– Born in state of residence: 1,917,008 (53.77% of population)

– Born in other US state: 979,738 (27.48% of population)

– Born in US territory: 140,176 (3.93% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 528,365 (14.82% of population)

Almost 15% of Connecticut’s population was born in a foreign country. Between 2010 and 2020, Connecticut was among 10 states to see a decrease in population. Government officials have since 2019 turned over various student debt relief programs for graduates of Connecticut universities, but no plan has been put into place.

#32. New Mexico

– 2019 population: 2,096,829

– Born in state of residence: 1,128,247 (53.81% of population)

– Born in other US state: 742,663 (35.42% of population)

– Born in US territory: 24,077 (1.15% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 201,842 (9.63% of population)



The Land of Enchantment currently has a booming film industry thanks to available tax credits. Tourism is also a successful sector for the state.

#31. Georgia

– 2019 population: 10,617,423

– Born in state of residence: 5,777,264 (54.41% of population)

– Born in other US state: 3,597,182 (33.88% of population)

– Born in US territory: 151,097 (1.42% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 1,091,880 (10.28% of population)

Georgia produces more pecans than any other state. With agriculture as a main industry and Atlanta as the “new hub of the south,” there are more reasons to stay than to leave.

#30. South Carolina

– 2019 population: 5,148,714

– Born in state of residence: 2,830,772 (54.98% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,967,181 (38.21% of population)

– Born in US territory: 62,351 (1.21% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 288,410 (5.6% of population)

With a blossoming tourism industry thanks to Charleston, Hilton Head, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ranks among the best economies in the U.S. Unfortunately for those economically stable residents, it also finds itself ranked toward the bottom in terms of education.

#29. North Carolina

– 2019 population: 10,488,084

– Born in state of residence: 5,868,716 (55.96% of population)

– Born in other US state: 3,610,684 (34.43% of population)

– Born in US territory: 124,053 (1.18% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 884,631 (8.43% of population)

North Carolina’s low corporate taxes and low cost of living have attracted many companies to house their headquarters there. Bank of America and LabCorp offer job prospects in the state.

#28. California

– 2019 population: 39,512,223

– Born in state of residence: 22,172,075 (56.11% of population)

– Born in other US state: 6,212,915 (15.72% of population)

– Born in US territory: 563,013 (1.42% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 10,564,220 (26.74% of population)

California has the country’s largest economy. Agriculture, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley (not to mention the beach) draw many people in from out-of-state.

#27. Rhode Island

– 2019 population: 1,059,361

– Born in state of residence: 600,117 (56.65% of population)

– Born in other US state: 284,047 (26.81% of population)

– Born in US territory: 30,123 (2.84% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 145,074 (13.69% of population)

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the union, but it is big on hope. It is the only state to not vote for the Eighteenth Amendment that began prohibition. Rhode Island regularly ranks high in terms of health care in the country.

#26. Tennessee

– 2019 population: 6,829,174

– Born in state of residence: 4,036,656 (59.11% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,362,704 (34.6% of population)

– Born in US territory: 56,342 (0.83% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 373,472 (5.47% of population)

Tennessee has figured out a winning recipe for retaining its native population. The state is well-known for ongoing economic growth, a thriving music scene, and good whiskey.

#25. Kansas

– 2019 population: 2,913,314

– Born in state of residence: 1,723,235 (59.15% of population)

– Born in other US state: 952,079 (32.68% of population)

– Born in US territory: 29,100 (1% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 208,900 (7.17% of population)

Kansas loyalty just makes sense. The state’s cost of living is well below the national average.

#24. Massachusetts

– 2019 population: 6,892,503

– Born in state of residence: 4,091,791 (59.37% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,399,052 (20.3% of population)

– Born in US territory: 211,468 (3.07% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 1,190,192 (17.27% of population)

Massachusetts regularly ranks among the best states to live in. Nearly 60% of the state’s population was born here, and Massachusetts consistently ranks among the best states for education.

#23. Texas

– 2019 population: 28,995,881

– Born in state of residence: 17,240,037 (59.46% of population)

– Born in other US state: 6,334,762 (21.85% of population)

– Born in US territory: 469,926 (1.62% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 4,951,156 (17.08% of population)

The Lone Star State could also be the Second Star State: It is both the second-biggest state and second-biggest economy in the country. Texas’ population is almost 60% Texan natives, who are perhaps staying because many of the top 1,000 largest companies in the country are based there.

#22. Arkansas

– 2019 population: 3,017,804

– Born in state of residence: 1,826,648 (60.53% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,014,965 (33.63% of population)

– Born in US territory: 21,905 (0.73% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 154,286 (5.11% of population)

Arkansas is the birthplace of Walmart. The largest industry in Arkansas is agriculture. For many Arkansas farmers, leaving home would also mean leaving a secure job.

#21. Oklahoma

– 2019 population: 3,956,971

– Born in state of residence: 2,397,439 (60.59% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,278,470 (32.31% of population)

– Born in US territory: 40,853 (1.03% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 240,209 (6.07% of population)

More than just a popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Oklahoma is one of the top five producers of crude oil and one of the top producers of natural gas in the country. Unfortunately, Oklahoma has also ranked among the country’s worst economies.

#20. Maine

– 2019 population: 1,344,212

– Born in state of residence: 828,176 (61.61% of population)

– Born in other US state: 449,102 (33.41% of population)

– Born in US territory: 14,522 (1.08% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 52,412 (3.9% of population)

Known for producing the majority of the country’s lobsters, Mainers are so serious about staying in Maine, there was a 2019 bill introduced to change the state license plate slogan from “Vacationland” to “Staycationland.”

#19. Utah

– 2019 population: 3,205,958

– Born in state of residence: 1,977,818 (61.69% of population)

– Born in other US state: 921,459 (28.74% of population)

– Born in US territory: 32,106 (1% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 274,575 (8.56% of population)

Utah’s industry relies heavily on the tourism that comes along with national parks and monuments, along with the trendy ski town of Park City. Utah houses the world headquarters for the Mormon Church and happens to be the most charitable state in the country.

#18. North Dakota

– 2019 population: 762,062

– Born in state of residence: 470,871 (61.79% of population)

– Born in other US state: 253,472 (33.26% of population)

– Born in US territory: 6,581 (0.86% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 31,138 (4.09% of population)

Farms and ranches compose roughly 90% of the land in North Dakota. The state has largely recovered from the 2014 oil boom and subsequent repercussions.

#17. New York

– 2019 population: 19,453,561

– Born in state of residence: 12,271,005 (63.08% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,315,876 (11.9% of population)

– Born in US territory: 506,389 (2.6% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 4,360,291 (22.41% of population)

The economy of New York State is inextricably linked to the economy of New York City. The Big Apple accounts for around 95% of the state’s population growth and is considered the nation’s center of finance, communications, and art. With the cultural and financial pull of New York City, one might assume the residents born elsewhere would account for a larger percentage of the population.

#16. South Dakota

– 2019 population: 884,659

– Born in state of residence: 562,899 (63.63% of population)

– Born in other US state: 280,332 (31.69% of population)

– Born in US territory: 5,096 (0.58% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 36,332 (4.11% of population)

With nearly 65% of the population of South Dakota being born and bred there, the lands can’t be all that bad. South Dakota is home to Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Custer State Park.

#15. Nebraska

– 2019 population: 1,934,408

– Born in state of residence: 1,251,901 (64.72% of population)

– Born in other US state: 523,993 (27.09% of population)

– Born in US territory: 16,046 (0.83% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 142,468 (7.36% of population)

In what seems to be an attempt at reverse psychology, Nebraska in 2018 adopted the new slogan, “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” Or perhaps this is just an honest attempt of Nebraska natives, which make up the majority the state’s population, to keep their home for themselves.

#14. Missouri

– 2019 population: 6,137,428

– Born in state of residence: 4,041,520 (65.85% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,782,536 (29.04% of population)

– Born in US territory: 51,325 (0.84% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 262,047 (4.27% of population)

Though the pronunciation of the state is still up for debate, one thing is certain: Missourians like Missouri. The state ranks consistently high for quality of life and historically has an impressive rate of high school graduates staying in-state for college.

#13. Illinois

– 2019 population: 12,671,821

– Born in state of residence: 8,542,823 (67.42% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,210,387 (17.44% of population)

– Born in US territory: 152,119 (1.2% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 1,766,492 (13.94% of population)

Of Illinois’ high school graduates enrolled in four-year colleges and universities, almost 50% leave the state to attend. In-state schools have worked for years on finding novel ways to keep these students in-state, but the numbers have continued to fall.

#12. Indiana

– 2019 population: 6,732,219

– Born in state of residence: 4,559,389 (67.72% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,763,461 (26.19% of population)

– Born in US territory: 50,771 (0.75% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 358,598 (5.33% of population)

Indiana is the self-proclaimed Crossroads of America. The state produces more than 20% of the country’s popcorn.

#11. Minnesota

– 2019 population: 5,639,632

– Born in state of residence: 3,819,536 (67.73% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,311,604 (23.26% of population)

– Born in US territory: 36,261 (0.64% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 472,231 (8.37% of population)

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is also the land of mosquitoes. But even these “unofficial state birds” cannot deter Minnesota natives from staying. An impressive 67% of the population of Minnesota was also born there.

#10. Kentucky

– 2019 population: 4,467,673

– Born in state of residence: 3,049,316 (68.25% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,187,123 (26.57% of population)

– Born in US territory: 34,616 (0.77% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 196,618 (4.4% of population)

One of Kentucky’s most famous natives left and made another state famous instead: Abraham Lincoln. Kentucky has a booming food and beverage industry, which includes producing over 95% of the world’s bourbon.

#9. West Virginia

– 2019 population: 1,792,147

– Born in state of residence: 1,228,310 (68.54% of population)

– Born in other US state: 522,496 (29.15% of population)

– Born in US territory: 12,593 (0.7% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 28,748 (1.6% of population)

West Virginia is the #2 producer of coal in the country. Unfortunately, the state ranks at the bottom in the country for infrastructure.

#8. Alabama

– 2019 population: 4,903,185

– Born in state of residence: 3,394,858 (69.24% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,292,006 (26.35% of population)

– Born in US territory: 41,369 (0.84% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 174,952 (3.57% of population)

Alabama has well-known for its exceptional football team, a big draw for college students in- and out-of-state. After graduation is another story: Roughly half of all students who earn four-year degrees in Alabama are working in-state five years later.

#7. Iowa

– 2019 population: 3,155,070

– Born in state of residence: 2,199,342 (69.71% of population)

– Born in other US state: 755,951 (23.96% of population)

– Born in US territory: 22,008 (0.7% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 177,769 (5.63% of population)

Iowa regularly ranks high for the best states in the country. The Hawkeye State also receives high scores for child wellness visits, infrastructure, and public high school graduation rates.

#6. Wisconsin

– 2019 population: 5,822,434

– Born in state of residence: 4,129,632 (70.93% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,343,471 (23.07% of population)

– Born in US territory: 55,092 (0.95% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 294,239 (5.05% of population)

Though Wisconsin considers itself the dairy capital of the U.S., California now has more dairy cows and produces more milk. Don’t think that will have anyone relinquishing their cheeseheads at Packers games, though.

#5. Pennsylvania

– 2019 population: 12,801,989

– Born in state of residence: 9,136,828 (71.37% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,506,217 (19.58% of population)

– Born in US territory: 265,777 (2.08% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 893,167 (6.98% of population)

The Keystone State is big on pursuing happiness. A whopping 72% of Pennsylvania residents were also born there, but companies do not necessarily like to stay. The Tax Foundation has ranked Pennsylvania among the worst states to house corporate headquarters based on state business taxes.

#4. Mississippi

– 2019 population: 2,976,149

– Born in state of residence: 2,127,634 (71.49% of population)

– Born in other US state: 764,524 (25.69% of population)

– Born in US territory: 20,074 (0.67% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 63,917 (2.15% of population)

Mississippi was found to have among the best quality of life in the country. Mississippi is also among the country’s most religious states.

#3. Ohio

– 2019 population: 11,689,100

– Born in state of residence: 8,735,573 (74.73% of population)

– Born in other US state: 2,293,328 (19.62% of population)

– Born in US territory: 101,247 (0.87% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 558,952 (4.78% of population)

The Birthplace of Aviation currently leads the country in the manufacture of plastics and rubber, fabricated metals, and electrical equipment and appliances. Buckeyes’ votes really count: In almost every election since Johnson in 1964, whichever way Ohio voted is the way the election went.

#2. Michigan

– 2019 population: 9,986,857

– Born in state of residence: 7,614,475 (76.24% of population)

– Born in other US state: 1,588,849 (15.91% of population)

– Born in US territory: 82,608 (0.83% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 700,925 (7.02% of population)

Michigan enjoys a robust economy overall. Mackinac Island regularly ranks among America’s top vacation spots.

#1. Louisiana

– 2019 population: 4,648,794

– Born in state of residence: 3,607,397 (77.6% of population)

– Born in other US state: 808,020 (17.38% of population)

– Born in US territory: 36,802 (0.79% of population)

– Born in foreign country: 196,575 (4.23% of population)

Louisiana ranks among the U.S. News and World Report’s 50 Best States list for a number of reasons, including poverty rate and median household income. Considering such data, it does call into question whether the Louisiana natives stay because they want to or because leaving is too costly.



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.