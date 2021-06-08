State sets up hotline for checking vaccine records for Comeback Cash lottery

DENVER (KDVR) — The state health department is throwing a lifeline to Coloradans who aren’t sure if they’re in the running for a vaccine lottery prize.

Colorado is one of dozen states offering $1 million lottery drawings to all residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Since information is taken at the time of vaccination, every vaccine recipient is automatically enrolled and eligible for the drawing.

In the past week, thousands of Coloradans have been unable to find their COVID vaccination records in the state’s database. In response, the state has established a dedicated hotline.

If someone is unable to find their information in the portal, they can now call Colorado’s vaccine hotline for assistance at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

Frequently asked questions link on the Comeback Cash webpage at https://covid19.colorado.gov/coloradocomebackcash. The next winner will be announced this Friday, June 11.

In the meantime, the state asks people not to panic if they can’t find their name in the vaccine records system. It is most likely a search function problem rather than a total absence of patient records.

All vaccine providers are required to enter patient information.

The information entered into the portal needs to match exactly, so you don’t mistakenly see someone else’s health record. The way the portal is currently set up, all fields for name, date of birth, gender, address, email and/or phone number must match exactly for the record to appear.