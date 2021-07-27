State 38 Distilling toasts Colorado Day with limited edition Rye

Golden-based State 38 Distilling, named after Colorado – the 38th state, will launch its first annual Colorado Day whiskey, a barrel proof, unfiltered, uncut rye, made with local grains and Rocky Mountain water. The limited edition bottle label was designed by Colorado artist Jesse Crock, known for his picturesque and vibrant Colorado landscapes.

The rye, presented at 125 proof, will be available for sale ($69) at the distillery as well as select liquor stores in the Denver area. This first Colorado Day release will feature the colorful sunsets often seen throughout Colorado. August 1st marks the 145th Colorado Day, the first being in 1876 when President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation admitting Colorado as a state.

The distillery will release the bottle at a launch party on July 30 from 4 – 6 pm at its tasting room location (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401). Crock (ww.jessecrockart.com) will be on hand to sign both bottles and prints of the label art at that time and signature cocktails featuring Colorado Bourbon whiskey will be available for purchase.