Halloween is officially over, which means the holidays is right around the corner. There’s plenty to do to get into the holiday spirit in Colorado. Hayes Norris with the Colorado Tourism Office shares some ideas that’s great for the whole family.

The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum is a family favorite and it kicks off November 11th and runs through December 23rd. The Polar Express offers a unique, three-part theatrical extravaganza of holiday fun.

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights is a free event that is open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.

The event is even bigger and better this year with an expanded version and enjoy over 150,000 lights as you walk through the beautiful park. Opening night is during the Downtown Festival of Lights where visitors can stroll through the charming historic downtown district and enjoy the brand-new lighting display, plus the tree lighting ceremony and pop-up holiday market and live music.

If you’re looking to take a trip outside the metro area, check out the Holiday Express on the Leadville Railroad. Climb aboard the Leadville Railroad, decorated with lights for a magical fun filled holiday adventure. This holiday ride offering just started in 2021 and is the highest conventional railroad in North America

