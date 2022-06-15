DENVER (KDVR) — Excitement is high surrounding the Stanley Cup Games and Denver is thrilled about the economic boost it’s expected to bring.

“It’s a really big deal,” Chelsea Rosty the Chief of Staff for Denver’s Office of Economic Development and Opportunity said. “Bringing sports teams to Denver is an economic strategy and we’ve done that successfully here, and having a Stanley Cup playoff game is just huge.”

Rosty estimates each playoff game could rake in anywhere from 6 to 8 million dollars for the local economy based on data from other cities that have hosted games.

Hotels, restaurants, clothing stores and taxi companies are all expected to benefit.