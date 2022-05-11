Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the nation, is back! The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and The Action Center need the community’s help once again.

2019’s event brought in more than 50,000 lbs. of donated food that The Action Center was able to distribute to neighbors in need across Jefferson County. Over the past two years, the food drive was hosted virtually, but The Action Center is hoping to collect just as many pounds now that the drive is happening in-person once again.

Participate on Saturday, May 14th by leaving a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox. A local letter carrier will pick it up and bring it back to The Action Center’s free grocery. In the evening, volunteers will gather inside The Action Center’s distribution center and sort through all the donations.