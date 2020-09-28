Stabbing suspect arrested after setting fire inside house, Pueblo police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman and then setting a fire inside a vacant house in Pueblo Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said just before noon Sunday, they got a call about a stabbing on West 13th Street. Christopher Abeyta, 38, had stabbed the victim several times and then left the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When Abeyta spotted officers near the stabbing scene, he ran into a vacant house on West 14th Street, according to police. Abeyta refused to come outside and challenged the officers to kill him, according to police. The officers began a dialogue with Abeyta, and he agreed to come outside after he smoked a cigarette. Someone provided him with a cigarette.

Police said Abeyta then threatened to burn the house down, and started a fire inside. The fire caused an aerosol container to explode, according to police. Abeyta then came outside and was arrested.

Police said the fire was contained to the carpet of one room. The back part of the house sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

Abeyta was charged with assault, crimes against an at-risk adult, domestic violence, burglary, arson, and possession of an incendiary device.