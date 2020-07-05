Stabbing on 16th Street Mall allegedly over cell phone charging outlet

DENVER (KDVR) — A person was stabbed on 16th Street and Arapahoe Street on Sunday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD. The suspect fled the scene and officers are searching the area.

DPD detectives say it was a confrontation over the usage of an outlet for a cell phone charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7865). This is an open investigation and updates will be reported as they are received.