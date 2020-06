DENVER (KDVR) — An adult female was stabbed on the 2300 block of North High Street on Sunday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, DPD reports.

UPDATE: The victim’s injuries are Non life threatening. The investigation continues. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 28, 2020

As this is an ongoing investigation, updates will be provided as received.