ST. LOUIS (KDVR) — A severe flooding event took place in St. Louis on Tuesday morning, causing flooded houses, streets and even one death.

The storms formed along a stationary front that was near St. Louis early Tuesday morning. Once they formed, they continued to back-build and form a line of storms that brought rain for several hours to the same area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency when 7.68 inches of rain fell in just six hours.

Below is a map that shows the streak of heavy rainfall accumulation that impacted the area. There were parts of the St. Louis area that saw more than 10 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, this event broke the record for the most rainfall in a single day for the city.

The city also received about 20% of the average yearly rainfall amount in 12 hours.