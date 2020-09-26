St. Jude’s virtual walk/run starts

DENVER (KDVR) — Get your walking or running shoes ready! St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s virtual exercise campaign is underway. Walkers, runners, hikers and skippers are all welcome, according to the hospital.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. COVID-19 is changing how the Tennessee-based hospital is spreading that awareness.

“It’s forced St. Jude to come out with an app, and it also allows us to reach out to more people across the country,” local walk/run chair Todd Schutte said.

The app will bring walkers and runners together through the rest of September to support the important mission of St. Jude.

Schutte has been a St. Jude donor since 1998 and has helped raise more than a half million dollars for kids battling cancer, blood disorders and infectious diseases.

“When you get that diagnosis– their feeling is– we want to help that family,” Schutte said. “Nobody ever receives a bill from St. Jude.”

Between the Denver and Colorado Springs areas — the goal this year is $170,000.

While there is no registration fee this year, donations are always needed.

To download the apps, visit Apple app store or Google Play.