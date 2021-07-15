St. Jude pediatric cancer survivor goes to space

This September, Hayley Arceneaux will be the first pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to go to space on the Inspiration4 mission, all to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Inspiration4 is the world’s first all-civilian mission to space led by commander Jared Isaacman. The 38-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments donated two of the four seats to St. Jude, with the goal of raising $200 million by 2022 for research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Hayley Arceneaux shares her extraordinary journey from pediatric cancer survivor to becoming the youngest American in space where she will serve as the crew’s medical officer.

This mission is a cause for humanity to help children here on Earth and will be the first time civilians go to orbit as part of a mission, unaffiliated with any government space agency. The Dragon spacecraft plans to travel into space and orbit the planet for a few days before its water landing.