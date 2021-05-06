Square Comp chooses Colorado for new headquarters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins will be the new home for Square Comp’s U.S. headquarters.

This comes after Governor Polis’ trade mission to India in 2019, where Square Comp first became aware of Colorado’s amenities. The tech startup chose Fort Collins based on the amount of manufacturers in the area and the welcoming attitude towards technology.

Square Comp offers virtual reality programs designed to train manufacturing employees before they see the production floor. Each program is customized to the manufacturer and makes the training process safer for new employees.

“Fort Collins extends a hearty welcome to Square Comp’s world headquarters as they locate in our city. Good businesses make great communities and we welcome them,” said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt.

Square Comp plans to create 54 full-time jobs within management, software and web development, and operations. The company has yet to announce when they will begin the move to Colorado.