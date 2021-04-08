Spring Restaurant Week

News
Posted: / Updated:

VISIT DENVER’s Denver Restaurant Week was originally created to inspire locals to explore Denver’s culinary offerings during slower winter months. This spring, the event will be held April 23 – May 2 featuring specially priced menus from many of the finest restaurants across the metro area.

Participating restaurants will create a multi-course dinner based on one of the three available price points – $25, $35 or $45. The program will focus on advocacy for the industry, while keeping the health and safety of the community top of mind.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories