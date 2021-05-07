Spring inspired dishes from the Nutrition Coach

Spring is here and it’s also a great time to re-fresh your diet. The Nutrition Coach, Suzanne Farrell has some seasonal foods that’s fresh, easy and nutritious to help you get your diet back on track.

These recipes are rich in plant-protein, fiber and healthy fats.

Spring Recipes:

Farro, Asparagus & Garbanzo Bean Salad

(6 servings)

4 cups farro, cooked

1 lb asparagus, chopped

1/2 cup red onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled & chopped

1/2 c dried cranberries

1 can Kuner’s Garbanzo Beans, drained & rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

2 Tbsp mint, chopped

1/2 c parsley, chopped

Vinaigrette

1 lemon, juiced

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tbsp dijon mustard

1/2 c olive oil

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1. Follow *directions to cook farro and allow to sit until room temperature.

2. Blanch the asparagus. Add 1” of water to a small saucepan, add a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Add asparagus and cook 3-4 minutes until crisp tender. Meanwhile, fill a medium bowl half way with ice cubes and water. When asparagus is done cooking, drain, and immediately plunge into the ice water. Drain and lightly blot with a paper towel.

3. For the vinaigrette, combine all ingredients in a small bowl or glass measuring cup.

4. In a large bowl combine, farro, asparagus, red onion, carrots, cranberries, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, mint, and parsley. Toss to combine.

5. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine.

*Directions to cook farro:

1. Rinse and drain farro.

2. Place in a pot and add enough water or broth to cover.

3. Bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes.

5. Drain off any excess water.

Steamed Artichokes with Aioli

(4 servings)

4 Artichokes

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp Dijon Mustard

1. Prepare artichokes by trimming the tips and excess stem. Snip the spiky ends of the leaves. Rinse under cool running water to gently open the leave and clean.

2. Bring 2-3 inches of water in a pot to a boil. Insert a steaming basket and add the artichokes. Cover with a lid, lower the heat to a simmer and steam for 30-45 minutes, or until the leaves peel off easily.

3. Meanwhile, stir the mayo, lemon juice, garlic, and mustard in a small bowl.

4. Enjoy by peeling the artichoke leaves and dip the fleshy end into the dip.

Mango Salsa

2 Mangos (peeled and cubed)

1 can Kuner’s Black Beans

1 Avocado, diced

2 Tbsp Red Onion, finely chopped

1 Red Bell Pepper (finely chopped)

1/2 c Cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 Lime, juiced

1. Combine, mango, avocado, beans, cilantro, onion, and red pepper in a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl or glass measuring cup, whisk the oil, lime juice, and vinegar.

3. Pour over mango mixture and stir to combine. Enjoy