Spring cleaning doesn’t just apply to around the house, and with spring and summer quickly approaching it’s the perfect time to freshen up your hairstyle. Even a small change can make a big difference in your look!

Patrick Butler, Director of Education for Floyd’s 99 Barbershops, collaborated with Paul Mitchell to create 3 haircuts that are on point as we shift into a new season. The varied looks show how to adapt to different lengths, curl patterns, and textures.