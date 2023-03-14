Daylight saving time is not just about turning your clocks forward an hour, but it’s also a reminder to test your smoke alarms and replace those batteries.

Josh Egbert with American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming says that working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. That’s why it’s so critical to “turn and test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires.

According to American Red Cross, you should install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. You should also test the alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.