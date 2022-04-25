Spring has officially sprung here in Colorado and lifestyle expert, Alex Eberly shares some must have products and recipes to have in the kitchen to help ease into the new season.

Alex has these simple items including:

Art and Cook: Double Walled Glass Mugs (green)

Retailer: ArtandCook.com

Price: $26.00

These mugs from Art and Cook will add the perfect festive touch to your morning coffee or tea routine!

Colored borosilicate mugs are both pretty and practical

The double layer of heat-resistant glass insulates your drink, so your cold beverages stay cold, and your hot beverages stay hot

Both dishwasher and freezer safe



Good Earth Tea



Price: $3.99 for 1 box, $21.24 for six pack



Retailer: Amazon or Good Earth

To celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary Good Earth is bringing back their beloved Decaffeinated Lemongrass and Black Chai flavors!

The Lemongrass has a citrus sweetness and is a tropical delight, while the Chai has warm notes of cinnamon, nutemet and spicy notes of ginger and black pepper

They also have an assortment of other flavors that a mix of delicious sweet flavors like berries and mango, and some sweet and spicy options

Teas are great served HOT and COLD- perfect addition to your tea party!

Both teas are available on GoodEarth and Amazon



Lenox



Price: $50



Retailer: Amazon

Here we have the Butterfly Meadow Tea Kettle by Lenox!

This elegant tea pot showcases a beautiful scene of butterflies across its surface

Features a stainless steel handle and a thick grip to maintain a comfortable temperature and easy handling

This is the perfect gift for the coffee or tea lover in your life!

Available to purchase on Amazon for $50



Cello Cheese: Everyday Cheese Flight (brand name pronounced like the instrument, CH-ello)



Retailer: Available at Sam’s Club, Kroger and more



Price: $12.99

Take the work out of building the ultimate cheese board for your tea party with Cello Cheese Flights like the Everyday Cheese

EVERYDAY: Features a perfectly paired trio of Cello Cheese- like the Smoked Gouda, Dijon Rubbed Fontina, and Irish Cheddar.

Smoked Gouda—Creamy with a sweet finish; Dijon Rubbed Fontina– creamy cheese with subtle herbs for a mild, nutty cheese experience; Irish Cheddar– classic, mild flavor, complementary addition to any cheeseboard!



NuTrail: Vanilla Blueberry Granola

NOTE: Delicious Keto Granola Cheesecake Bites Recipe – NuTrail Expert can make this recipe



Price: $11.99



Retailer: Vanilla Blueberry Granola is available at NuTrail.com