Spring has officially sprung here in Colorado and lifestyle expert, Alex Eberly shares some must have products and recipes to have in the kitchen to help ease into the new season.
Alex has these simple items including:
Art and Cook: Double Walled Glass Mugs (green)
Retailer: ArtandCook.com
Price: $26.00
These mugs from Art and Cook will add the perfect festive touch to your morning coffee or tea routine!
Colored borosilicate mugs are both pretty and practical
The double layer of heat-resistant glass insulates your drink, so your cold beverages stay cold, and your hot beverages stay hot
Both dishwasher and freezer safe
Good Earth Tea
Price: $3.99 for 1 box, $21.24 for six pack
Retailer: Amazon or Good Earth
To celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary Good Earth is bringing back their beloved Decaffeinated Lemongrass and Black Chai flavors!
The Lemongrass has a citrus sweetness and is a tropical delight, while the Chai has warm notes of cinnamon, nutemet and spicy notes of ginger and black pepper
They also have an assortment of other flavors that a mix of delicious sweet flavors like berries and mango, and some sweet and spicy options
Teas are great served HOT and COLD- perfect addition to your tea party!
Both teas are available on GoodEarth and Amazon
Lenox
Price: $50
Retailer: Amazon
Here we have the Butterfly Meadow Tea Kettle by Lenox!
This elegant tea pot showcases a beautiful scene of butterflies across its surface
Features a stainless steel handle and a thick grip to maintain a comfortable temperature and easy handling
This is the perfect gift for the coffee or tea lover in your life!
Available to purchase on Amazon for $50
Cello Cheese: Everyday Cheese Flight (brand name pronounced like the instrument, CH-ello)
Retailer: Available at Sam’s Club, Kroger and more
Price: $12.99
Take the work out of building the ultimate cheese board for your tea party with Cello Cheese Flights like the Everyday Cheese
EVERYDAY: Features a perfectly paired trio of Cello Cheese- like the Smoked Gouda, Dijon Rubbed Fontina, and Irish Cheddar.
Smoked Gouda—Creamy with a sweet finish; Dijon Rubbed Fontina– creamy cheese with subtle herbs for a mild, nutty cheese experience; Irish Cheddar– classic, mild flavor, complementary addition to any cheeseboard!
NuTrail: Vanilla Blueberry Granola
NOTE: Delicious Keto Granola Cheesecake Bites Recipe – NuTrail Expert can make this recipe
Price: $11.99
Retailer: Vanilla Blueberry Granola is available at NuTrail.com