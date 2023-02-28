Spring break is right around the corner, but if you think it’s too late to book a vacation, Eileen Ogintz with Taking the Kids says it’s not too late to getaway.

This spring break, there are plenty of options for the whole family. Holland America is touting Kids-free plus other discounts on cruises, including some over spring break from San Diego. A travel advisor can help you sift through all the deals out there to get the best one for your family! Great for multigenerational and multi family groups.

If cruising is not your thing, Scottsdale is a great family trip to beat the Colorado cold. Spring Training in Scottsdale where there are hotel deals, great water playgrounds, biking, hiking and golf—and the chance to rub shoulders with your favorite players.

However, if you don’t mind the snow. Our Colorado mountains has been getting a ton of it. For experts, Silverton Mountain offers guided skiing similar to heli skiing but without big crowds; BlueBird Back Country is Colorado’s newest area, where you can learn to back country ski.

And today is last day for the Gens Card for BOGO adult lift tickets at nine Colorado ski areas.

Frontier Airlines is also offering some great airfare deals to Mexico and now the airline have non-stop flights to sunny Jamaica.