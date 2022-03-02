DENVER (KDVR) — It is feeling like spring in Denver this week, but is still officially winter until March 20.

There are some exciting events right around the corner. Daylight saving time starts on March 13, meaning clocks will “spring forward” an hour.

On March 13 in Denver, the sun will rise at 7:14 a.m. and will set at 7:04 p.m.

Shortly after, on March 20, there is the spring equinox. It will officially be spring in Denver at 9:33 a.m. that day. The equinox happens when the sun crosses the equator leading to equal parts daylight and nighttime.

Eastern Sunday falls on April 17 this year, with Memorial Day on May 30.