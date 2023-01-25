Studies have shown that kids who are kind are more likely to be happier, healthier and more successful so this is a great time to show them how impactful a kind gesture…no matter how small, can be.

Judith Stroman an art teacher at Rocky Mountain Prep Berkeley is doing just that, she’s hoping to spread kindness by creating a Kindness Rock garden created by the students at Rocky Mountain Prep.

Ms. Stroman created a curriculum featuring environmental artists, which would include scholars in all aspects of the design and execution. Staff, parents, and scholars bonded through gardening as they cleared weeds and cleaned up the area. After the fifth grade ideated the overall design, scholars in all grades brought rocks from home, which they carefully designed and added to the space.