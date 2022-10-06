If you’re looking for some Halloween fun this month here in Colorado, Hayes Norris with the Colorado Tourism Office has a few that you won’t be disappointed.

Take a trip to Estes Park for the Nightly Spirited Tour at The Stanley Hotel. Immerse yourself in the history of The Stanley Hotel after dark. The tour is a 60-minute walking tour that will take you through the dark edges of the hotel.

The hotel also has an onsite Magical Speakeasy Lounge called Aiden Sinclair’s Underground that is home to a resident magician and apparitionist and has nightly shows open to hotel guests and the general public. Hidden beneath the original carriage house, guests enter the speakeasy through a hidden bookcase door. New this year they are offering a special theatrical séance experience on the weekends that are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Heading down south, check out the Haunted Lantern Tour at Cave of the Winds Mountain park in Manitou Springs. Discovered in 1881, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park has been a premier Colorado attraction for more than a century. Tourists can explore caverns, gemstone panning and outdoor thrill rides.

They offer a Haunted Lantern tour where you can explore, by candlelight, the mysterious and unimproved Manitou Grand Caverns on a 90-minute guided tour. Like the adventurers of the past, you will navigate dark narrow tunnels, low passageways, uneven stairs, and rooms with muddy, original floors. Along the way, you will learn the history of Cave of the Winds as well as the frightening folklore and scary ghost stories of the caves. Kids under the age of 8 are not allowed. This haunted lantern tour is offered year-round but during October they have a special “director’s cut” tour that is even more hair-raising and is $45.

If you’re looking to stay more local, stroll through the Haunted Field of Screams located in Thornton, Colorado.

The Haunted Field of Screams is Colorado’s largest haunted attraction where terror grows fresh every year. Backing the famously haunted Riverdale Road in Thornton, the attraction offers the longest immersive haunt experience that includes a walk through acres of corn field, encounters with multiple haunted houses and a ride down to the Riverdale Gates of Hell. It is a thrilling indoor and outdoor experience. This attraction runs for a month, from the beginning of October until Halloween. So you’ll have plenty of time to head to this spooky attraction this Halloween, located just 15 minutes from downtown Denver in Thornton.

If you’re looking for more fun adventures, check out the Colorado Tourism‘s website where they have a lot of great ways to discover Colorado.