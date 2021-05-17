Spoil your dog during National Pet Month

May is National Pet Month and the co-founders of Bocce’s Bakery have a few ideas on how to spoil your pet all month long.
Andrea and Natalia Tovar has a recipe that your dog won’t turn up its nose to.
Bocce’s Bakery PB & Banana Dog Biscuits:
Ingredients:
3 c. oat flour
2 bananas
1/3 c. peanut butter
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. Puree bananas in a food processor until creamy. In a mixer, add banana puree and peanut butter.
3. Mix until well blended. Add the oat flour and continue to mix until the dough comes together.
4. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to about ¼” thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut the biscuits and place on a baking sheet.
5. Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.
6. Biscuits will keep fresh for one week in a sealed container.