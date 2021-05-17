Spoil your dog during National Pet Month

May is National Pet Month and the co-founders of Bocce’s Bakery have a few ideas on how to spoil your pet all month long.

Andrea and Natalia Tovar has a recipe that your dog won’t turn up its nose to.

Bocce’s Bakery PB & Banana Dog Biscuits:

Ingredients:

3 c. oat flour

2 bananas

1/3 c. peanut butter

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Puree bananas in a food processor until creamy. In a mixer, add banana puree and peanut butter.

3. Mix until well blended. Add the oat flour and continue to mix until the dough comes together.

4. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to about ¼” thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut the biscuits and place on a baking sheet.

5. Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.

6. Biscuits will keep fresh for one week in a sealed container.

