Spoil dad this Father’s Day with a feast he’ll remember

The Brown Palace knows how to spoil dad this Father’s Day and Chef Kim Moyle shows all the tips and tricks.

Center Cut Ribeye – Palace Arms

· (2) 6 ounce center cut ribeye steaks

· 1 table spoon whole butter

· Ham (or chicken) stock

1. Bring steaks to room temperature (about 15 minutes)

2. Heat cast iron skillet on high heat until it starts to smoke (please use a vent hood)

3. Coat the pan in an oil with a high smoke point, grapeseed oil works best

4. Immediately put steaks in hot pan and press flat with a spatula to ensure proper searing

5. Sear both sides for around 2 minutes each side

6. Place skillet with steaks in a 475 degree oven for around 4-5 minutes for medium

7. Take steaks out of the oven and skillet and place aside to rest

8. Add a table spoon of whole butter and then a stock of your choice to the hot skillet and whisk. The sauce will immediately thicken. Remove from heat

9. Spoon sauce over top steaks and enjoy

The Palace Arms at The Brown Palace is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm to 10pm