DENVER -- The developer of the Lakehouse condo complex along Sloan’s Lake appears to have abandoned plans for a similar project in Uptown.

Denver-based Nava Real Estate Development proposed a 12-story building with approximately 250 units at 575 E. 20th Ave. — an irregularly shaped 1.06-acre block — in 2017. The company purchased the property a year later, paying $7.1 million.