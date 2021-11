David Cisneros, Denver based co-owner of Origo Brands and his team are expanding Mexican and Latin food options here in Denver – it’s a lot more than just tacos and burritos, there is a market for upscale, organic, sustainable Latinx foods and they’re working to create that niche with their innovative, delicious products.

Chef Edwin Sandoval shows us just how easy it is to prepare a side dish for Thanksgiving using some simple ingredients from Lantinx.