Speer Boulevard intersection most accident-prone in Denver

An accident on southbound Interstate 25 just before Alameda Avenue created a huge traffic jam on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015.

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver drivers coming in and out of downtown be advised. If you think some streets just seem to have a traffic-slowing crash every week, you’re right.

Traffic accidents are some of the most widespread and least discriminating, but Denver Police Department data shows certain roads, intersections, and areas have higher concentrations of wrecks than others.

This busy map testifies to what every driver knows already – traffic accidents are a daily, widespread nuisance. The map above shows Denver’s reported accidents for the month of September alone. In September, the city had an average 25 accidents per day.

Of all the city’s busy intersections, one stands out. The intersections of Speer Boulevard with 6th Avenue and Lincoln Street have an average one accident per week.

Accidents don’t always cluster in the same intersection. More often, they happen in general areas with both high foot traffic and high car traffic.

A less detailed map gives slightly cleaner insight. Traffic accidents stack up in downtown commuter areas directly adjacent to shops and cultural centers.

The streets south of Colfax Avenue between Denver City Hall and the state capitol building produce the densest overall area of traffic accidents. The stretches of Federal Boulevard south of Speer Avenue have high accident concentrations, as does Speer Boulevard itself near Colfax Avenue.

The 6th Avenue overpass crossing Interstate-25 had five accidents in September, each only hundreds of feet from each other.

In short, most of the heaviest concentrations of traffic accidents in Denver happen in the commuter arterials that connect downtown with the suburbs.

The pattern is more visible along Interstate 25 than along Interstate 70, but several streets reaching I-70 have the same issue as downtown core streets. Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street both had several crashes per week in September in the areas south of I-70.