Special Olympics Colorado trailer stolen: here’s how to help

Special Olympics Colorado is struggling to replace the trailer used to transport equipment that thousands of courageous athletes depend on.

Spokesperson Ben Theune tells FOX31 it was stolen last Saturday or Sunday (Aug. 16) from 12450 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial. Police are investigating.

The donated trailer contained more than $4,000 dollars worth of sports equipment.

Theune says the athletes work very hard to accomplish tremendous goals and the theft is creating a ripple effect in the organization.

“When that’s taken away from us it is frustrating it is heartbreaking “ he said.

Colorado Special Olympics activities are on hold right now due to the pandemic, but the plan is to replace the trailer and equipment in time for the next season. If you would like to donate a trailer or help out with funding, visit this GoFundMe page.