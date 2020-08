Today is Women’s Equality Day and Breck’ Brewery female brewer Suzanne Nance created a beer to celebrate and raise money for this cause.

Breck Brewery is celebrating this year with a new Women’s Brew called Eliza-Rita, a margarita inspired sour with watermelon, jalapeno and a touch of salt.

Breck Brewery will be donating $1 for every pour to Habitat for Humanity – Women Build, a program of HFH supporting women led projects. Built by women, for women.